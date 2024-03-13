Bridgeport Police Department Conducts High-Risk Warrant Service Resulting in Arrest and Firearms Seizure

In response to a recent rise in robberies on the city’s Westside (Maplewood Avenue neighborhood), members of the Bridgeport Police Department’s Robbery Squad took charge and conducted a criminal investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the case officer (Detective Albert Palatiello) obtained a search warrant and arrest warrant for an occupant and residence located within the 800 block of Hancock Avenue.

The warrant service was conducted on the morning of March 12, 2024, by members of the Bridgeport Police Department’s elite Emergency Services Unit. During this operation, 18-year-old Jayden Freeman was taken into custody and charged with Robbery In The First Degree, Larceny In The Second Degree, Theft Of A Firearm, and Criminal Use of a Firearm. Bond was set at $250,000. The search warrant yielded significant evidence inside Freeman’s bedroom to include a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun equipped with a 30-round high-capacity magazine. Freeman was charged additionally with Possession of Large Capacity Magazine, Illegal sale/transfer/delivery of a Firearm, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Additional bond was set at $20,000.