Bridgeport Vape Shop Shooting Update: Suspect in Custody, Details Emerge from January Incident



Joshua Mercado, a 41-year-old part owner of the “Elevate CT” vape shop, turned himself in to Bridgeport Police in connection with a double shooting that occurred on January 28, 2024, in downtown Bridgeport. The incident began inside the vape shop and escalated into a street altercation. Mercado, a convicted felon, faced charges, including Assault in the 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Pistol/Revolver, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Breach of Peace.

The shooting incident unfolded in the 1100 block of Main Street, with a 27-year-old Milford man suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Two others, a 29-year-old Naugatuck woman and a 57-year-old Naugatuck woman, sustained injuries during a related motor vehicle crash. Another victim, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man, later sought treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A vehicle believed to be involved in the crime was located in the 100 block of Wilcox Street.

The investigation, led by Detective Kevin Cronin, is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.