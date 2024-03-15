Fairfield Community Implements Measures to Address Beach Party Concerns

#Fairfield CT– On January 23, we held a SantaCon Community Conversation as a step forward in resolving residents’ frustrations with beach parties heavily attended by college students. More than 100 residents attended the meeting to share suggestions, frustrations, and ideas with a panel that included the Town’s Police, Fire, and Health Departments as well as Fairfield University and the Lantern Point Association. Since that time, discussions have continued with Town Departments, the University and landlords.

The objectives set by the stakeholders in those discussions include minimizing the impact on the environment due to trash generated by these events, and reducing the problems caused by public intoxication. We are resolved as a community to stop the post-party environmental damage to the beach and the Sound, as well as safety concerns for the students and others on the beach at that time.

On Saturday, March 16, Sham Jam will be hosted by the Seagrape Cafe and Fairfield University student organization B.R.O. This party will take place between inside the Seagrape, 1144 Reef Road, and on their tented parking lot between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Seagrape advertises this as a pre-ticketed, QR-coded, Senior-only event, for students 21 years or older with valid ID. Per the Fire Marshall, capacity is capped at 535 people, inside and outside. The Seagrape will have five to seven private security personnel stationed onsite for the event.

Actions by the Town:

A snow fence will be installed on the beach side of Lantern Point to curtail trash washing into the Sound and to deter unwanted guests.

30 trash barrels have been placed in the vicinity to encourage personal responsibility. Parks and Rec staff will be emptying them throughout the day.

Police will maintain a visible and substantial presence in the area with a focus on crowd management, pedestrian safety, and curtailing illegal activity.

Parks and Rec has designated the Penfield Beach overflow parking lots as Uber drop-off and pick-up zones.

Actions by the University:

Fairfield University has contracted with a private trash collection company to clean up the beachfront area near Lantern Point from 5 to 8 p.m.

A volunteer student team will perform additional clean-up Sunday morning.

Actions by the Lantern Point Association

LPA has contracted with a cleaning company that will be on the beach Sunday morning.

Following the SantaCon debacle with bags of trash collected the morning after the party, and more trash taken out into the Sound by the tides, it is our intention that students treat our beautiful beaches with more respect, and properly discard their cans, bottles and cups in the receptacles provided.

In case of safety concerns for people or property, calls can be placed to the non-emergency police line at 203-254-4800 or 911 for emergencies.

Your thoughts, questions and concerns matter, and I want to hear from you. You can email me at firstselectman@fairfieldct.org.

Bill Gerber

First Selectman