Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Footloose Fiasco: Alleged Victim Gives Chasing a ‘Toe’-tally Different Twist

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 9, 2024

Police said on Friday, that the person initially thought to be the victim, a woman, was actually the aggressor in the situation. She was chasing after a man who was trying to leave the area of Villa Place/Villa Avenue. As he drove away, his vehicle reportedly ran over her foot. The woman was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief (CGS 53a-117) and Breach of Peace (CGS 53a-181). The man was arrested and charged with Evading Responsibility (CGS 14-224). Both are considered victims in this case, so their names and identifying information cannot be disclosed at this time

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Fairfield News: I-95 Road Rage

Mar 7, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Stand-Off Ends In Suicide

Mar 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Crash!

Mar 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Pool Room Fire Incident at Homewood Suites

Mar 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

8/25 3 Car Crash

Mar 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Jump From The 6th Floor

Mar 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Trumbull

ViewerCam Crashes

Mar 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick