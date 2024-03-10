Footloose Fiasco: Alleged Victim Gives Chasing a ‘Toe’-tally Different Twist

Police said on Friday, that the person initially thought to be the victim, a woman, was actually the aggressor in the situation. She was chasing after a man who was trying to leave the area of Villa Place/Villa Avenue. As he drove away, his vehicle reportedly ran over her foot. The woman was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief (CGS 53a-117) and Breach of Peace (CGS 53a-181). The man was arrested and charged with Evading Responsibility (CGS 14-224). Both are considered victims in this case, so their names and identifying information cannot be disclosed at this time

Post navigation