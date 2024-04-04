Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Arrest Made in Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Risk of Injury to Minors Case

ByAlex

Apr 4, 2024

(New London, CT) – Joshua Peikert was apprehended and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Risk of Injury to Minors while attending a hearing at New London Superior Court for unrelated charges. This arrest comes after a thorough investigation, which included inquiries in Texas where the accused’s accomplice provided a full confession.

The accomplice, taken into custody by law enforcement officials in Azle, TX, on 04/02/2024, awaits extradition back to Connecticut to face identical charges. Despite being unable to post the court-set $500,000 bond, Joshua Peikert has been remanded to the custody of the CT Department of Correction.

