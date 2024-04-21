Mayor Ganim and The City of Bridgeport Recognize Earth Day and Highlights Upcoming Events in the City

Bridgeport, CT – As the world comes together to commemorate Earth Day on April 22, 2024, the Park City proudly reaffirms its dedication to fostering sustainable urban living and environmental stewardship. With a focus on innovation, quality of life, and community engagement, Bridgeport continues to lead the charge in creating a greener, more sustainable future for all.

Under the theme of a Sustainable and Resilient Bridgeport, ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions, promote renewable energy, and enhance green spaces throughout the city are being showcased across all fronts. From revitalizing parks to implementing eco-friendly transportation solutions, Bridgeport is committed to creating a healthier and more vibrant urban environment.

Mayor Ganim stated, “Earth Day is not just a day of reflection, but a call to action. The climate crisis is here, and we are on the frontlines. In Bridgeport, we recognize the urgent need to address climate change and to act. To protect our residents, our planet, and future generations, climate action must be taken now and quickly. That’s why we’re investing in sustainable infrastructure, promoting green initiatives, and empowering our residents to act on climate.”

All residents are encouraged to think about what sustainability and resiliency means in their neighborhoods and how to create a sustainable Bridgeport. As part of Earth Day celebrations, organizations across the City are hosting events, beginning this Saturday, April 20th at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.

Sustainability Manager, Chadwick Schroeder, stated “When it comes to addressing climate change everyone has a role to play, we just need to find our niche. I am grateful for the commitment of the Mayor, the City of Bridgeport, our partners, and our residents for all they do, every day, to create a sustainable and resilient Bridgeport for the future for all our residents.”

Mayor Ganim and the Bridgeport Sustainability Office are encouraging residents to get outside this weekend, participate in the many Earth Day events, and take a moment to reflect on the community’s impact on the planet and how we can protect it for the future. For more information about Earth Day events, visit the City of Bridgeport’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages, or visit bridgeportct.gov/sustainability for sustainability initiatives in Bridgeport.