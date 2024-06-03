Fatal Collision motor vehicle versus motorcycle

On June 2, 2024, at approximately 6:18 pm, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for an accident involving a motorcycle versus a motor vehicle. The callers stated the collision occurred at 1853 Stratford Avenue and the two occupants of the motorcycle were unconscious on the ground. Bridgeport Fire Engine Units, American Medical Response (AMR), and Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to the location. Bridgeport Police Units arrived on scene and observed two individuals on the ground next to Stratford Avenue and Edwin Street. The two individuals appeared to be seriously injured and unresponsive. The two individuals received medical assistance and they were transported to the Bridgeport Hospital Medical Center by AMR.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team and the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit were requested and responded to the location. The scene was reconstructed, and a preliminary investigation was completed, and it was determined a 2012 black Chevy Equinox was traveling south on Bishop Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Stratford Avenue and struck a 2004 black Suzuki GSX-R1000 that was traveling east on Stratford Avenue, causing the motorcycle to strike a parked 2014 white Dodge Ram 1500.

The 2004 black Suzuki GSX-R1000 was being operated by 32-year-old Carlos Jean Parra Rodriquez of Stratford, CT. with a 21-year-old passenger identified as Deivi Suarez of Allentown, PA. While at the hospital the operator and passenger sadly succumbed to their injuries.

The operator of the 2012 black Chevy Equinox was identified as an 18-year-old male of Bridgeport CT., and the passenger was identified as a 15-year-old female of Bridgeport, CT. The operator didn’t sustain any injuries however, the passenger was treated at Bridgeport Hospital Medical Center, and she sustained minor injuries.

The Fatal Collision is being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Eroildo Quiles at 475-422-6141, Eroildo.Quiles@bridgeportct.gov or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.