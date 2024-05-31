ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SUES NAUGATUCK USED CAR DEALERSHIP OVER DECEPTIVE SALES OF POTENTIALLY UNSAFE VEHICLES

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced a lawsuit against A Better Way Wholesale Autos, Inc. of Naugatuck, alleging that the dealership offered for sale used vehicles lacking necessary safety inspections and related documentation.

The Office of the Attorney General first opened an investigation into A Better Way Wholesale Autos in 2021 following numerous consumer complaints. Consumers reported that vehicles were not inspected prior to sale or putting down deposits. Consumers also complained of defective engines, transmissions, suspensions and other major components discovered shortly after sale, including undriveable cars. Other complaints referenced undisclosed damage, accident histories, and flood damage.

“A Better Way Wholesale Autos failed to complete and document critical safety inspections that are required by law. They appear to have sold damaged used cars and hidden relevant information from consumers. Their egregious actions are a clear violation of state statutes that imperiled the safety of their customers and others on the road. We gave A Better Way every chance to work with us to clean up their act and do right by their customers. They failed. We are filing this action today to hold them accountable for these deceptive practices,” said Attorney General Tong.

“While it is always wrong to mislead consumers about what they are purchasing, it is particularly egregious to do so when that misinformation puts those consumers and others on the road in physical danger,” said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “Comprehensive safety inspections are required for a reason and we are hopeful this action will prevent future unsafe vehicles from being sold to unwitting consumers.”

“There are safeguards in place to ensure consumer protection,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Tony Guerrera. “We handle all complaints, including those concerning used car warranties, with the highest level of seriousness.”

State statute requires a comprehensive safety inspection prior to any retail used car sale. Any unrepaired defects must be noted. Any vehicle sold in “as is” condition must be prominently marked as such, and the purchase order, invoice, title, and assignment documents must all be marked as “not in condition for legal operation on the highways.”

The complaint alleges that A Better Way Wholesale Autos made untrue or misleading statements to consumers regarding the features, performance, and characteristics of the vehicles it offered and sold. The dealership led consumers to falsely believe their vehicles were safe, inspected, roadworthy as advertised, and would not require further safety inspections or repairs.

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking restitution for harmed consumers, civil penalties up to $5,000 per individual violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, and injunctive relief forcing A Better Way to fully comply with state laws.

Assistant Attorneys General Joe Gasser and Brendan Flynn, Legal Investigator Caylee Ribeiro, and Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section, assisted the Attorney General in this matter.