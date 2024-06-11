Memorial Sloan Kettering and Hartford Health Care Announce Partnership to Transform Cancer Care in Connecticut

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) and Hartford Health Care are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at transforming cancer care delivery for patients in Connecticut. The collaboration, announced during a special event attended by healthcare leaders and dignitaries, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance access to high-quality cancer care across the state.

The partnership between MSK, a world-renowned cancer center, and Hartford Health Care, a leading healthcare system in Connecticut, represents a commitment to advancing cancer care through collaboration, innovation, and shared expertise. By leveraging MSK’s expertise in cancer research and treatment protocols and Hartford Health Care’s extensive network of facilities and healthcare professionals, the partnership aims to elevate the standard of cancer care and improve patient outcomes.

During the event, speakers highlighted the importance of the partnership in addressing the growing incidence of cancer and the need to provide comprehensive, personalized care to all patients. They emphasized the shared vision of both organizations to end cancer for life and underscored the significance of collaboration in achieving this goal.

The partnership will focus on enhancing access to cutting-edge cancer treatments, expanding participation in clinical trials, and providing ongoing education and training for healthcare professionals. By combining MSK’s research and clinical expertise with Hartford Health Care’s commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, the collaboration aims to set a new standard for cancer care delivery in Connecticut and beyond.