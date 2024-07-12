Bridgeport News: Convicted Felon Arrested After Motorcycle Crash Uncovers Firearm and Heroin

On July 9, 2024, officers were dispatched to West Avenue and Fairfield Avenue in response to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. The operator, Michael Marin, had lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on Fairfield Avenue. At the scene, officers found an unholstered, loaded silver-colored firearm. Michael Marin was arrested, and during the search, officers seized a large amount of narcotics and cash. Marin, a convicted felon with an extensive history of firearms and narcotics offenses, was also under a protective order prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. Officers recovered 28.2 grams (98 glassine folds) of heroin, a firearm (9mm Colt 38 Super) with 10 rounds, and $870 in cash from Marin.

Michael Marin was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, and violation of a protective order. His bond was set at $75,000. Additionally, Marin was issued infractions for operating a motor vehicle without a license, no motorcycle license, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.