Bridgeport News: Update on the Serious Collision on East Main Street

On July 4, 2024, at approximately 10:23pm, the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received several calls for an accident involving a motor scooter versus a bicycle. The callers reported both parties were injured, and one was unresponsive. The collision occurred at the intersection of East Main Street and Jane Street. Bridgeport Fire Engine # 10, American Medical Response (AMR), and Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to the location.

Bridgeport Police Units arrived on scene and observed Bridgeport Fire Engine # 10, giving medical attention to both operators. Both operators appeared to be seriously injured and one of them was unresponsive. The operators were transported to the Bridgeport Hospital Medical Center by AMR.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team was notified and responded to the location. The scene was reconstructed, and a preliminary investigation was completed, and it was determined a 2024 black and gray Italica RX Armor 150cc motor scooter was traveling south on East Main Street. The motor scooter was being operated by a 33-year-old female with a passenger. The motor scooter approached the intersection of East Main Street and Jane Street and collided with a bicycle, being operated by a 20-year-old male traveling north on East Main Street. The officers were unable to locate the passenger from the motor scooter.

The 20-year-old male bicycle operator sustained injuries and he’s listed in critical condition. The 33-year-old female operator sustained injuries and she’s listed in stable condition.

The Serious Collision is being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Eroildo Quiles at 475-422-6141, Eroildo.Quiles@bridgeportct.gov or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.