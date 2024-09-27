Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

shelton

Shelton Man Arrested for Sexual Assault at Riverwalk

ByAlex

Sep 27, 2024

On September 25, 2024, the Shelton Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jgai Purcell of Shelton.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on August 8, 2024, at the Riverwalk located on Canal Street in Shelton. On that date, a 47-year-old woman reported she was walking her dog at the Riverwalk when a man approached her and stated he wanted to get to know her. The woman attempted to walk away, but the man put his arms around her, preventing her from leaving. The woman reported that while the man was restraining her, he grabbed her breasts. She was able to fight her way free, and the man grabbed her buttocks as she was fleeing.

The woman had the awareness to take a photograph of the man during the encounter. She furnished the photograph to the Shelton Police, who disseminated it to the public.

Shelton Police Detectives later located Purcell, who matched the man in the photograph. The woman was later shown a photographic array, and she identified Purcell as the man who restrained and assaulted her at the Riverwalk.

Purcell was charged with Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree and Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

By Alex

Related Post

shelton

School Bus Accident

Sep 26, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
shelton Uncategorized

Shelton Man arrested in connection to Fatal Drug Overdose

Sep 13, 2024 Alex
shelton Uncategorized

Vendor & Sponsor Opportunities for Shelton Day October 6, 2024

Sep 11, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

shelton

Shelton Man Arrested for Sexual Assault at Riverwalk

Sep 27, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Assault

Sep 27, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Ex-Walmart Manager Extradited from Texas After Stealing $238,000 in Norwalk

Sep 27, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Smoke In An Apartment Building

Sep 27, 2024 Stephen Krauchick