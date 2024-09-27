Shelton Man Arrested for Sexual Assault at Riverwalk

On September 25, 2024, the Shelton Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jgai Purcell of Shelton.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on August 8, 2024, at the Riverwalk located on Canal Street in Shelton. On that date, a 47-year-old woman reported she was walking her dog at the Riverwalk when a man approached her and stated he wanted to get to know her. The woman attempted to walk away, but the man put his arms around her, preventing her from leaving. The woman reported that while the man was restraining her, he grabbed her breasts. She was able to fight her way free, and the man grabbed her buttocks as she was fleeing.

The woman had the awareness to take a photograph of the man during the encounter. She furnished the photograph to the Shelton Police, who disseminated it to the public.

Shelton Police Detectives later located Purcell, who matched the man in the photograph. The woman was later shown a photographic array, and she identified Purcell as the man who restrained and assaulted her at the Riverwalk.

Purcell was charged with Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree and Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree. He was held on a $50,000 bond.