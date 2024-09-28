Shelton Man Stopped for Reckless Driving on RT 8 in Bridgeport, Leads to Criminal Impersonation Arrest

A Shelton man was arrested for criminal impersonation following a reckless driving stop on Route 8 in Bridgeport on 09/24/2024 at approximately 10:58 AM. A Trooper from the CSP Traffic Services Unit observed a gray Nissan Versa entering the highway from the Northbound exit 3 ramp at an extremely high rate of speed, merging across several lanes. The Trooper clocked the vehicle’s speed at 90 MPH in a 65 MPH zone and activated emergency lights, prompting the driver to pull over to the right shoulder.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the Trooper asked the driver for his license, but he stated he did not have it and provided a name and date of birth instead. The Trooper conducted a DMV query, finding that the photo matched the operator. Additionally, the Trooper discovered an active arrest warrant from the Derby Police Department for the individual named. Another Trooper arrived for assistance, and the driver was asked to exit the vehicle and subsequently placed in handcuffs. During a search, the Trooper found suspected fentanyl. Lee was issued a misdemeanor summons for speeding and possession of a narcotic substance, which he acknowledged and signed before being turned over to Derby Police.

However, it was later revealed that the individual was not the one wanted by Derby PD. The arrested man was William Lee of Shelton, who had given the Troopers a family member’s name. The investigating Trooper then took custody of Lee from Derby PD and transported him to Troop G for processing. The original misdemeanor summons was voided, and Lee faced several charges, including criminal impersonation, forgery, and reckless driving.