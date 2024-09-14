Stamford News: Alleged Wrong Way Drunk Driver Arrested

A wrong-way driver is facing charges after a multi-vehicle collision on I-95 in Stamford. Early on the morning of September 11, 2024, at around 2:53 a.m., state troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport responded to a five-car crash on I-95 northbound, near Exit 9. The incident followed reports of a wrong-way driver, identified as a dark-colored Toyota Corolla.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a heavily damaged black Toyota Corolla in the left lane, along with four other vehicles involved in the crash. The driver of the Corolla was identified as Jacqueline Remache, a 29-year-old from Bronx, New York. She did not have her driver’s license on her at the time.

During their interaction with Remache, troopers noticed signs of intoxication. Her eyes were watery and bloodshot, her speech was slurred, and there was a strong smell of alcohol. Although she initially denied drinking, she later admitted to consuming alcohol. She agreed to perform field sobriety tests, which she failed to complete satisfactorily.

Based on their observations and the information gathered, the troopers arrested Remache. She was transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where she was charged with operating under the influence, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, improper entry onto a limited access highway, and failure to carry an operator’s license.

Remache was released on a $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on October 9, 2024.