Bridgeport News: Update on the Spring Street Homicide

On September 11, 2024, at approximately 5:45 pm, Bridgeport Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old male victim, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, lying in the street.

Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s next of kin has been notified. Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was deliberately targeted, with the suspect fleeing the scene in a gray four-door Chevy sedan, headed southbound on East Main Street.

The crime scene was secured by patrol officers, and the Detective Bureau’s Homicide Squad, along with the Forensic Identification Unit, initiated an investigation, canvassing the area and identifying potential witnesses. Spring Street, which had been closed between East Main and Kossuth Streets, has since reopened.

As of September 12, 2024, the crime scene has been processed and cleared of police activity. Bridgeport Police are seeking assistance from the public in solving the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detective Tom Harper at 203-581-5239, or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS. Chief Roderick Porter and the entire Bridgeport Police Department have extended their condolences to the victim’s family and friends.