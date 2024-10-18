GOVERNOR LAMONT AND SECRETARY THOMAS REMIND CONNECTICUT VOTERS THAT 14 DAYS OF EARLY VOTING BEGINS MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas today are reminding voters in Connecticut that a 14-day period of early voting for the 2024 general election is set to begin on Monday, October 21, 2024.

Early voting provides all voters with the opportunity to cast their ballots in-person on a day of their choosing in advance of Election Day – including on two separate weekends – creating more convenience for voters and encouraging greater participation in elections.

This is the first time in history that early voting is being offered in Connecticut for a general election, making the state one of the last in the nation to enact a system of early voting. Connecticut was the 47th state to adopt early voting.

“Connecticut is finally joining the rest of the nation by having a system of early voting, and our hope is that the convenience this creates will encourage more people to vote,” Governor Lamont said. “Early voting is nearly identical to voting on Election Day with two main differences. First, instead of going to your normal polling place, every town has at least one designated location where all early voting for that town is held. Most towns are choosing to do their early voting at their town hall, however it may vary, so check for your town’s early voting location before you go. Second, all ballots cast during the early voting period will remain secured and unopened until Election Day, when election officials begin the counting process.”

“After years of waiting, voters will no longer need to worry that an emergency or unexpected event could prevent them from casting their vote,” Secretary Thomas said. “Early voting provides every type of Connecticut voter, from seniors, parents, and students, to commuters, those who work long hours, and anyone with an unreliable schedule. Together with our office, registrars of voters and town clerks have worked diligently and collaboratively on a nonpartisan basis all year on the roll out of early voting in order to ensure a safe, secure election for all.”

“Early voting offers convenience and flexibility in voting, ensuring that your voice is heard without the constraints of a single Election Day,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Many people do not have the privilege of flexible work hours, reliable childcare options, or circumstances that allow them to cast their vote on Election Day. That’s why almost every other state in the country offers an early voting option, and now Connecticut residents have the choice too. So, whether you’re busy on Election Day or just prefer to vote at your own pace, early voting empowers you to participate in shaping the future of our democracy.”

A list containing each town’s designated early voting location can be found online at myvote.ct.gov. Voters can also check the website of their town’s registrar of voters for location information. Voters can only vote in the town in which they are registered.

The 14 days of early voting and their hours of operation for the 2024 general election are as follows:

Monday, October 21, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2024 – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2024 – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and all polling places in Connecticut will be open like normal from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Election officials in every town keep a record of every voter who has voted early, preventing them from voting early at any other location, submitting an absentee ballot, or voting on Election Day.

For more information about voting in Connecticut, visit myvote.ct.gov.