Health Insurance Enrollment for DACA Recipients Starting Nov. 1

Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients will be eligible to enroll in health insurance coverage through state-based marketplaces beginning Nov. 1. This change in the law means DACA recipients living in Connecticut can enroll in health and dental insurance plans offered through AHCT.

DACA is a policy that defers deportation for eligible individuals who do not have a lawful U.S. immigration status.

DACA recipients from birth to 15 years old, or DACA recipients who are pregnant, may be eligible for HUSKY Health programs, including Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

DACA recipients who will be newly eligible to enroll in coverage through a state-based marketplace starting November 1 may also be eligible for financial help to pay for their health insurance. Eligibility is based on address, income and number of household members. Financial help is not available towards the cost of dental plans.

Anyone who becomes a DACA recipient will qualify for a 60-day Special Enrollment Period (SEP). The SEP will begin on the day deferred action is granted or on November 1 for 2024 coverage for those already granted deferred action.

“Our mission at Access Health CT is to reduce the rate of the uninsured and eliminate health disparities,” said Access Health CT Chief Executive Officer, James Michel. “This new opportunity allows for even more people living in Connecticut to get insured, which will improve overall health outcomes in our communities.”

“Our customers can receive enrollment help in over 100 languages when they contact our call center, as well as get in-person help through a broker or one of our Navigator community partners around the state,” Michel continued. “We are here to assist them in getting the important insurance coverage they need to live healthy lives.”

DACA recipients can find free help and enroll online, in person or by phone.

For free help and to enroll, customers may contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Enrollment help is available over the phone in more than 100 languages. Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call 1-855-805-4325 with a relay operator.

There are several ways to get free in-person help. Customers may work with a certified broker or enrollment specialist in their community. To find a certified broker or enrollment specialist, visit the Get Help webpage at www.accesshealthct.com/get-help.