GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR COVERAGE WITH ACCESS HEALTH CT HAS BEGUN AND RUNS THROUGH JANUARY 15

Access Health CT’s Open Enrollment Period is November 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais today announced that the open enrollment period for Connecticut residents seeking to enroll in health insurance plans for 2025 with Access Health CT, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, has begun effective this morning and continues through January 15, 2025.

Governor Lamont and Commissioner Mais are encouraging anyone in need of coverage or considering changing their coverage to take full advantage of this open enrollment period to research their options. This open enrollment period provides individuals and families the opportunity to review, compare, and select health and dental insurance plans for the upcoming year.

Consumers who enroll by December 15, 2024, will have coverage that begins January 1, 2025. Those who enroll between December 16, 2024, and January 15, 2025, will have coverage that begins February 1, 2025.

“I strongly urge any Connecticut resident who does not have health insurance to research Access Health CT’s options and enroll before the January 15, 2025, deadline,” Governor Lamont said. “Connecticut has a nation-leading health insurance marketplace that is delivering significant results in helping to reduce the uninsured rate and getting coverage to those who need it. Access Health CT has the support services available to help anyone fully understand their options and get them enrolled.”

Consumers can seek guidance from certified brokers, enrollment specialists, or Access Health CT’s online and in-person resources to help navigate the selection process. Throughout the open enrollment period, Access Health CT is organizing enrollment fairs and working with Navigator partners across the state to offer hands-on assistance to those enrolling or renewing their plans.

“Open enrollment is the time to ensure that you and your loved ones are covered,” Commissioner Mais said. “It’s important to explore all available health insurance options, understand what kind of coverage fits your needs, and consider factors such as premiums, out-of-pocket costs, network types, and the protections available under state and federal laws.”

In addition to the plans available through Access Health CT, both Anthem and ConnectiCare continue to offer off-exchange health insurance plans directly to consumers. These options may be ideal for those who do not qualify for subsidies or want to explore additional coverage choices. (For more information on off-exchange health insurance plans, visit the Connecticut Insurance Department’s website.)

Commissioner Mais is also advising consumers to utilize tools like the 2024 Consumer Report Card, which offers a comparative overview of health plans available in Connecticut.

Key Dates for Access Health CT open enrollment: Open enrollment period: November 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025Enroll by December 15: Coverage begins January 1Enroll between December 16 and January 15: Coverage begins February 1

There are several ways for customers to obtain information on Access Health CT’s health plan options and to enroll in those plans. They include:

Online : Browse AccessHealthCT.com

: Telephone : Call 1-855-805-4325 anytime on Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Individuals who have hearing or speech disabilities may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call a relay operator.

: In-person : Visit any of Access Health CT’s enrollment locations or navigator partner locations. (Click here for list of locations) Attend one of several enrollment fairs that are being held throughout the next several weeks. (Click here for schedule of enrollment events)

: