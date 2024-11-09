Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame Hosts 31st Annual Induction Ceremony & Celebration

Nov 8, 2024

On Tuesday, October 22, the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame (CWHF) hosted its 31st Annual Induction Ceremony and Celebration at the Bushnell Center for Performing Arts. The event honored the achievements of Connecticut women by inducting three pioneers into The Hall, awarding the Eileen Kraus scholarship to a CT graduate, and recognizing three Spotlight award recipients.

The following women were inducted into the Hall of Fame for their accomplishments as Creative Catalysts:

  • Sara Bronin (Hartford): Architect, attorney, professor, and policymaker
  • Melissa Bernstein (Westport): Entrepreneur, creative, and author
  • Barbara Summers (Hartford): American writer, educator, and fashion model

This year’s Eileen Kraus Scholarship Awardee is Yasmeen Galal, a recent Woodland Regional High School graduate who is now studying Computer Science and Government at Harvard University.

During the ceremony, the following women were recognized as this year’s Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame Spotlight award recipients:

  • Crystal R. Emery: Producer, writer, filmmaker, activist, and CEO of URU The Right to Be, Inc.
  • Jesse Lazowski: Founder, CEO, and Creative Director at Marlo Laz Jewelry
  • Shelley Quiala: Senior Artistic and Development Strategist at the International Festival of Arts & Ideas

The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame honors the achievements of women by celebrating their legacies and telling their powerful stories, inspiring women and girls to realize their limitless potential. For more information about The Hall and how to get involved, visit www.cwhf.org.

A group of people standing together Description automatically generated

PHOTO: Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame leadership with the 2024 inductees and their families.

A person in a black dress and red scarf Description automatically generated

PHOTO: CWHF’s Eileen Kraus Scholarship Awardee, Yasmeen Galal

PHOTO (left to right): CWHF 2024 Spotlight award recipients and CWHF Executive Committee Chair Joaquina Borges King.

