Statement of Appreciation and Gratitude from State Senator Tony Hwang on the 28th State Senate Election Win

State Senator Tony Hwang issued the following statement regarding his re-election as State Senator of Connecticut’s 28th District.

“This widespread support – and this wide margin of victory – is humbling and inspiring. We won by more than 5,600 votes: nearly 10 percentage points. We won in each town: Bethel, Easton, Fairfield, and Newtown. We won with support from Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. We won by staying positive, by staying connected, and by remaining focused on issues people care about, like making Connecticut more affordable for everyone.

I am grateful to the people of the 28th Senate District for reviewing my record of service and re-electing me in such a convincing fashion. I will continue to put people over politics. I will continue to work tirelessly and collaboratively to improve the quality of life in all of our communities.

I am deeply grateful to the residents who entrusted me with your vote, allowing me the privilege of representing you for another term as your state senator. In this election, the people of the 28th Senate District have shown that progress and integrity can indeed triumph over divisive politics. This victory represents a commitment to people over politics, a sentiment that means everything to me.

Public service matters profoundly. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our constituents and strive to make Connecticut a better place to live, work, and raise our families.

I am immensely proud of our campaign – a campaign rooted in positivity, empowerment, and sustainable solutions. It has been an effort guided by experience, independent thinking, and a commitment to always being present and engaged in our community. My heartfelt thanks to the countless friends and volunteers who shared in our mission, giving their time and passion toward a common goal for the community we love.

The challenges ahead in Connecticut are significant, but our vision for a more affordable and collaborative approach has resonated with so many. I am ready to keep building a future that respects our differences, our neighbors, and our shared values as Connecticut residents.

We have just come through a difficult and divisive election cycle, marked by gaslighting, disinformation, and manipulated narratives. This type of discourse – filled with labels, assumptions, and even social media bullying – does more harm than good, eroding public trust in public service and our collective sense of community.

How do we move forward and change this divisive culture? I believe it starts with resilience, kindness, and connection. I’m inspired by the remarkable individuals I’ve met along the way, like Jeannette Maré of Ben’s Bells, Jennie Hubbard of the Catherine V. Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, former Newtown First Selectwoman E. Patricia Llodra, and Monsignor Robert Weiss of St. Rose of Lima Church. Each of them has shown me the power of:

Resilience in the face of challenges,

Kindness that is steady and unwavering,

Resistance to anger and negativity,

A drive to connect and build community,

And a determination to remain hopeful and solution-focused, no matter the hardship.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to my incredible family – my best friend and wife, Grace, our wonderful daughter, Christina, and our kind-hearted son, Peter. Their constant support and sacrifices have been the foundation of my work in public service.

Thank you once again for your trust and support. I am honored to serve you and remain committed to doing so with integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication.”

With humble gratitude,

State Senator Tony Hwang

28th CT State Senate District

Connecticut General Assembly