Fairfield

Greenfield Animal Hospital Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New Facility

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 11, 2024

Greenfield Animal Hospital celebrated the grand opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by staff, community members, and local leaders. Dr. Andrew Marsh, owner of Greenfield Animal Hospital and son of the practice’s founder, Dr. Thomas Marsh, led the celebration, honoring over four decades of veterinary care in the Greenfield Hill community.

The new facility, located at 40 Hillside Road, marks a significant milestone for the multigenerational family business, which has been serving the local community since 1980. Dr. Marsh expressed his excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to continue our tradition of compassionate care in this amazing new space. This community has supported us throughout the years, and we’re proud to remain a part of it for many more to come.”

Greenfield Animal Hospital has built a reputation for offering comprehensive veterinary care in a family-friendly environment. With the expanded facility, Greenfield Animal Hospital can now accommodate even more patients while providing modern services, including the addition of a full-time Internal Medicine Service, led by board-certified specialist Dr. Megan Morgan.

