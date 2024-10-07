Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

D.P. Dough Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for Fairfield Location

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 7, 2024

D.P. Dough, the popular late-night calzone spot known for its diverse fillings, has officially opened its newest location at 222 Post Road in Fairfield, CT. Co-owners Jason Bonsignore and Paul Atala celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the chain’s arrival in the vibrant Fairfield community.

“We’re thrilled to be here in Fairfield,” said Paul Atala, a UConn graduate who partnered with Bonsignore to bring D.P. Dough to the area. “The response from students, parents, and local residents has been amazing. We’re grateful for the support and excited for the future.”

Offering an extensive menu of calzones with creative fillings—including unique options like chili dog and cheesecake calzones—D.P. Dough has quickly become a favorite among college students and the late-night crowd. The Fairfield location is conveniently open until 1 AM to serve those craving something delicious after hours.

Jason Bonsignore, who came up with the idea to bring D.P. Dough to Fairfield, expressed his excitement for becoming part of the local scene. “We’ve worked hard over the past year and a half to make this happen, and we’re looking forward to building strong relationships within the community,” he said.

With its new Fairfield home, D.P. Dough is set to be a go-to spot for tasty, customizable calzones, welcoming everyone from college students to families.

