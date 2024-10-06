Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

The Give Collective Celebrates Grand Opening of Downtown Fairfield Boutique

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 6, 2024

The Give Collective, a boutique dedicated to offering thoughtful, meaningful gifts while supporting local charities, has officially opened its new location at 1300 Post Road Retail, #2, in Fairfield, CT. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked an exciting new chapter for the shop, which began as an online store before expanding into its first physical location.

Founder Laura Loffredo shared her vision for The Give Collective at the ceremony, emphasizing the store’s mission to give back to the community. Each month, 10% of proceeds are donated to a selected local nonprofit. For October, The Give Collective has partnered with Medi Teddy, a nonprofit organization, to receive this month’s contribution.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Fairfield community and to have a place where people can find the perfect gifts while also making a positive impact on local causes,” Loffredo said. The new boutique aims to not only offer unique gift options but also to foster connections with the community through its charitable giving program.

Visit The Give Collective Monday through Saturday to shop and support a good cause. The store opens at 10 AM, and more details can be found by calling (203) 292-3104.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport Fairfield Trumbull

Stolen Car Pursuit Ends in Crash, Two Arrested

Oct 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Town of Fairfield’s Plan & Zoning Commission to Hold Public Hearing on Plan of Conservation and Development

Oct 3, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

Bucket Truck Injures Two

Oct 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

The Give Collective Celebrates Grand Opening of Downtown Fairfield Boutique

Oct 6, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Motorcycle Crash

Oct 6, 2024 Alex
Uncategorized

Dal Mare Pizzeria: A Taste of Tradition in Stratford

Oct 6, 2024 Alex
Valley

Show Me A Sign!

Oct 6, 2024 Stephen Krauchick