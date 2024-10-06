The Give Collective Celebrates Grand Opening of Downtown Fairfield Boutique

The Give Collective, a boutique dedicated to offering thoughtful, meaningful gifts while supporting local charities, has officially opened its new location at 1300 Post Road Retail, #2, in Fairfield, CT. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked an exciting new chapter for the shop, which began as an online store before expanding into its first physical location.

Founder Laura Loffredo shared her vision for The Give Collective at the ceremony, emphasizing the store’s mission to give back to the community. Each month, 10% of proceeds are donated to a selected local nonprofit. For October, The Give Collective has partnered with Medi Teddy, a nonprofit organization, to receive this month’s contribution.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Fairfield community and to have a place where people can find the perfect gifts while also making a positive impact on local causes,” Loffredo said. The new boutique aims to not only offer unique gift options but also to foster connections with the community through its charitable giving program.

Visit The Give Collective Monday through Saturday to shop and support a good cause. The store opens at 10 AM, and more details can be found by calling (203) 292-3104.