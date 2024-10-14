Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Agusto’s Italian Deli Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Fairfield

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 13, 2024

Agusto’s Italian Deli, a new family-owned business, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Fairfield. The deli brings authentic Italian flavors to the community, blending over 20 years of Augusto’s experience in the deli industry with cherished family recipes.

At Agusto’s Italian Deli, customers can expect only the highest quality products. The deli features fresh mozzarella made in-house daily, Italian meats, and antipasto platters, along with a variety of sandwiches, including finger sandwiches for catering. Specialty items like mozzarella and tomato platters and fruit and cheese trays round out their catering offerings, providing flexible options for events both large and small.

Agusto’s Italian Deli takes pride in sourcing premium ingredients and offering fresh Italian bread delivered daily. Whether you’re looking for a quick sandwich or planning a larger event, Augusto’s offers a range of options to meet any need. The deli is now open to serve the Fairfield community, offering daily specials and an assortment of authentic Italian fare.

Stop by Agusto’s Italian Deli, located in Fairfield, to experience a true taste of Italy and discover their catering services for your next event.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

