Mathnasium Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Fairfield Location

Mathnasium, a math-only learning center focused on helping children develop strong mathematical skills, celebrated the grand opening of its new Fairfield location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This center is owned by Dmitriy Kriger, who also operates a successful Mathnasium location in Norwalk-Wilton.

Mathnasium provides a supportive and engaging environment where students of all abilities can improve their math skills. Through personalized instruction, students are guided to build confidence in math, with their achievements proudly displayed on the center’s “brag board,” a fun way to recognize and celebrate their progress.

“We’re excited to bring this new opportunity to Fairfield,” said Dmitriy Kriger during the ceremony. “This center represents a new beginning for students, offering a pathway to greater success in math education.”

Mathnasium’s teaching methods focus on making math enjoyable and accessible, ensuring that students not only improve their skills but also develop a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts. The center offers flexible learning options, including both in-person and online instruction.