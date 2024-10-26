Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Two Shot In Ansonia

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 26, 2024

On October 26, 2024 at about 2:30 A.M. the Ansonia Police Department responded to 130 Father Salemi Drive, the Saint Sebastian Club, for a report of a shooting. Officers first on scene found a 27-year-old male Ansonia resident that had been shot multiple times in the torso. The male was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. During the investigation a second male gunshot victim was found, he was shot once in the buttocks. This male, a 26-year-old Ansonia resident, was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Officers initially responded to the location at about 2:00 A.M. for a disturbance, where they found a party at the location that ended when unknown parties began to fight. The people involved in the initial disturbance left the scene before the officers’ arrival. Shortly after officers left the area the shooting occurred injuring the two Ansonia residents. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, detectives are gathering information and identifying potential witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

