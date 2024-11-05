Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Ansonia News: Police Investigating Shooting of Ansonia Woman Transported to Hospital

ByAlex

Nov 4, 2024

On November 1, 2024 at about 7:50 P.M., the Derby Police Department requested assistance for a shooting investigation where the victim was at Griffin Hospital. During the course of the investigation it was determined the victim was shot in Ansonia then transported by private car to the hospital.The victim, a 27 year-old female Ansonia resident, was transferred to another hospital for further treatment where she is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing, this appears to be an isolated incident and detectives are currently pursuing leads in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

By Alex

Related Post

Valley

Two Shot In Ansonia

Oct 26, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
shelton Valley

Kitchen Fire

Oct 21, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Seymour News: Brush Fire

Oct 18, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Crash!

Nov 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia News: Police Investigating Shooting of Ansonia Woman Transported to Hospital

Nov 4, 2024 Alex
Milford

Water Rescue

Nov 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN NOVEMBER

Nov 3, 2024 Alex