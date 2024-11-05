Ansonia News: Police Investigating Shooting of Ansonia Woman Transported to Hospital

On November 1, 2024 at about 7:50 P.M., the Derby Police Department requested assistance for a shooting investigation where the victim was at Griffin Hospital. During the course of the investigation it was determined the victim was shot in Ansonia then transported by private car to the hospital.The victim, a 27 year-old female Ansonia resident, was transferred to another hospital for further treatment where she is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing, this appears to be an isolated incident and detectives are currently pursuing leads in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553