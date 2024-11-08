Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Free Salt & Sand Program

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 7, 2024

The Rotary Club of Derby-Shelton is offering free five-gallon buckets of sand and salt mixture for seniors (67+) and disabled residents in Derby and Shelton, CT. Deliveries will take place from December 5th to 9th, 2024.

Sign-Up Information

  • Deadline to sign up: November 14, 2024
  • How to sign up: Visit the Shelton or Derby Senior Center, or contact Kim Caro at:
    • Email: kimkc7@yahoo.com (Subject: “sand and salt”)
    • Phone: Call or text 203-394-1831

Additional Details

  • If you have a bucket from a previous delivery, please let Kim know and leave it on your doorstep for recycling.
  • Seniors in housing complexes that already provide sand are not eligible.

This community initiative, running since 2008, aims to support seniors and disabled residents during winter by providing safer walkways in icy conditions.

