25th Annual “Wonderland at Roseville” Lights Up Fairfield

Fairfield, 11/29/2024 – The holiday season is in full swing as Gene and Mary Halliwell celebrate the 25th year of Wonderland at Roseville , their breathtaking light display at 226 Roseville Terrace. State Senator Tony Hwang led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the start of this cherished local tradition.

“As your State Senator and a huge fan, I want to thank the Halliwell family for their tireless effort in creating this magical experience year after year,” said Senator Hwang. “Tonight’s donations will support Shriners Children’s Hospital, providing crucial care for children in need.”

Wonderland at Roseville began as a simple family tradition decades ago and has grown into a stunning spectacle beloved by the Fairfield community. Gene Halliwell shared its humble beginnings:

“Seventy years ago, my dad and I hand-cut Santa and his reindeer from plywood and lit them with floodlights. What started as a small project has evolved into a display for all ages. It’s all for the children—young and old alike.”

Gene, a Shriner for over 40 years, emphasized the importance of giving back:

“Being a Shriner means being part of a global mission to care for children. This display is our way of giving back, and every donation to Shriners Children’s Hospital makes a difference. We hope to light up the season with joy and purpose.”

Wonderland at Roseville will be open throughout the holiday season, inviting visitors to experience the festive wonder while supporting a meaningful cause.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Halliwell family and everyone at Wonderland at Roseville!