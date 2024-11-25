Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Entertainment Fairfield

25th Annual “Wonderland at Roseville” Lights Up Fairfield

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 29, 2024

Fairfield, 11/29/2024 – The holiday season is in full swing as Gene and Mary Halliwell celebrate the 25th year of Wonderland at Roseville , their breathtaking light display at 226 Roseville Terrace. State Senator Tony Hwang led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the start of this cherished local tradition.

“As your State Senator and a huge fan, I want to thank the Halliwell family for their tireless effort in creating this magical experience year after year,” said Senator Hwang. “Tonight’s donations will support Shriners Children’s Hospital, providing crucial care for children in need.”

Wonderland at Roseville began as a simple family tradition decades ago and has grown into a stunning spectacle beloved by the Fairfield community. Gene Halliwell shared its humble beginnings:

“Seventy years ago, my dad and I hand-cut Santa and his reindeer from plywood and lit them with floodlights. What started as a small project has evolved into a display for all ages. It’s all for the children—young and old alike.”

Gene, a Shriner for over 40 years, emphasized the importance of giving back:

“Being a Shriner means being part of a global mission to care for children. This display is our way of giving back, and every donation to Shriners Children’s Hospital makes a difference. We hope to light up the season with joy and purpose.”

Wonderland at Roseville will be open throughout the holiday season, inviting visitors to experience the festive wonder while supporting a meaningful cause.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Halliwell family and everyone at Wonderland at Roseville!

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Hammer Attack

Nov 27, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

Nov 25, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks the Opening of J&C Barber in Fairfield

Nov 25, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Entertainment Fairfield

25th Annual “Wonderland at Roseville” Lights Up Fairfield

Nov 29, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
State News

State Police Thanksgiving Weekend Stats

Nov 29, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Holiday Fire Leaves Many Homeless in Bridgeport

Nov 28, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Library Teen Events for December

Nov 28, 2024 Alex