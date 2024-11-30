Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield Man Arrested After Hammer Attack

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 30, 2024

On November 27, 2024, at approximately 12:15 PM, Fairfield Police officers responded to a residence on Kings Highway following a 911 call reporting a violent domestic incident.

Upon arrival, officers located 46-year-old Fairfield resident Angel M. Cortes in the driveway of the residence. Cortes was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (CGS 53a-60) and Disorderly Conduct (CGS 53a-182).

The investigation revealed that Cortes had entered the home and assaulted two individuals known to him. He struck the first victim with a hammer, causing injuries to her back and head. A second victim, who attempted to intervene, was also struck by Cortes in the shoulder.

The first victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The second victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Cortes was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to Fairfield Police Headquarters, where he is being held on a $60,000 bond

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

