POLICE RESPONSE TO INCIDENT INVOLVING HOMEMADE EXPLOSIVE DEVICES

FAIRFIELD, CT – On December 1, 2024, at approximately 12:25 PM, the Fairfield Police Department was notified by an area hospital of a young adult male being treated for significant hand injuries, reportedly caused by an explosive device. The patient informed hospital staff that he and a friend had built and detonated multiple homemade explosive devices earlier that day.

An investigation revealed that the two individuals had constructed four devices using materials purchased online and at retail locations. They transported the devices to a secluded area in the Pine Creek Marsh, where they attempted to detonate them. Two devices were successfully detonated, but the third exploded prematurely, causing the injuries. The fourth device remained undetonated and was left at the scene.

After the explosion, the injured individual was driven to the hospital by the second subject, who then left and returned to their college residence out of state. Fairfield Police, in collaboration with the Stamford Police Department Bomb Squad, located and safely disposed of the undetonated device left in the Pine Creek Marsh.

The investigation extended to a residence on Arbor Drive, where additional materials related to the devices were discovered. As a precaution, several nearby homes were evacuated while the Stamford Bomb Squad and Fairfield Police secured the area. Residents were allowed to return later that evening.

Given that one individual had crossed state lines, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was contacted for assistance. The FBI supported the investigation by conducting interviews and coordinating efforts across jurisdictions. During interviews, the individuals indicated they had no intention of causing harm, describing the activity as experimentation.

The Fairfield Police Department emphasizes that this behavior is both unsafe and illegal. Homemade explosive devices pose significant risks and can result in severe injuries or death. While this incident did not escalate into a broader public safety threat, such experimentation could endanger the wider community.

The Fairfield Police Department thanks the Stamford Police Department Bomb Squad and the FBI for their assistance, ensuring residents’ safety and expediting the resolution of the situation. Residents are strongly urged to report any suspicious activity involving explosives or hazardous materials immediately.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department Detective Division at (203) 254-4840. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app, by texting ‘FPDCT’ and your message to 847411 (Tip411), or online at fpdct.com/tips.

