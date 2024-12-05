TOWN & CHAMBER ANNOUNCE DETAILS, NEW ADDITIONS TO 12th ANNUAL “SHOP & STROLL”

FAIRFIELD, CT — First Selectman Bill Gerber invites the public to Fairfield’s 12th Annual Holiday “Shop & Stroll” on Wednesday, December 11. Co-sponsored by the Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, the event features extended store hours along the Post Road, offering complimentary seasonal refreshments and a festive atmosphere with traveling carolers spreading holiday cheer.

The Town and Chamber are partnering with Connect Fairfield to kick off the evening with a Happy Hour at 5:00 p.m. at The Sinclair, 1229 Post Road. Special discounts on food and drinks will be available, along with free “Buy Local Fairfield” tote bags filled with goodies from local merchants, while supplies last.

In collaboration with Fairfield University’s Alumni Association, the event will also support the 26th annual Teddy Bears with Love Drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unused teddy bears or stuffed animals to the Pre-Event Happy Hour, with all donations going to children at local hospitals.

The evening’s entertainment includes caroling by the Fairfield Prep choir and Warde A cappella groups, a performance by the Fairfield Prep Jazzuits, and appearances by cast members from the Connecticut Dance School’s The Nutcracker. Shoppers can also enjoy a fireside lounge at Sherman Green, complete with free hot cocoa and s’mores courtesy of BE Chocolat.

Retailers from the Brick Walk Promenade to Heritage Square are participating, with featured stores including Apricot Lane Boutique, Bailey Jaymes Boutique, The Fairfield University Store, and Vintage Garden, among many others.

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz expressed enthusiasm for the event, noting its value in connecting businesses with the community: “The Chamber of Commerce is happy to be partnering with the Town on this festive event. It will give our businesses an opportunity to open their doors to the community, meet new customers from surrounding towns, and together, help celebrate the holiday season with a wonderful shopping experience.”

Sponsors for this year’s event include Connect Fairfield, Fairfield Moms, 203 Local, WSHU Public Radio, and CT Hearst Media Group. For more information on participating retailers, restaurants, activities, and special offers, visit the event website at www.experiencefairfieldct.org/shopnstroll.