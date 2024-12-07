Celebrating Local Flavor at Isabelle et Vincent on Super Saturday

FAIRFIELD, CT – On a crisp December morning, State Senator Tony Hwang stopped by Isabelle et Vincent, the beloved French bakery at 1903 Post Road, to highlight the importance of supporting local small businesses, especially during the bustling holiday season. Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, is a perfect time to celebrate the heart and soul of Fairfield’s community-driven enterprises.

Greeting Senator Hwang at the bakery was owner Mike Saulsberry, who shared his passion for crafting authentic French baked goods and his gratitude for the community’s support.

“We’re incredibly proud that everything we produce here is made from scratch,” said Saulsberry. “No chemicals, no preservatives—just natural, healthy ingredients prepared by a talented staff who genuinely care about the quality of the products. Every day, we strive to make the best possible pastries, breads, and treats for our customers.”

Senator Hwang praised Isabelle et Vincent for being a hidden gem on the Post Road. “This is more than just a bakery; it’s a little haven,” said Hwang. “During the holiday hustle, it’s the perfect place to grab a delicious pastry, enjoy a great cup of coffee, and take a moment to relax.”

Saulsberry echoed this sentiment, highlighting the bakery’s role as a welcoming community space. “This morning, every seat in the house was filled with people enjoying their time here—whether meeting friends, working, or simply savoring a quiet moment. Fairfield is an amazing town, and we’re so grateful for the incredible support we receive.”

Though the video from the visit couldn’t capture the tantalizing aroma or the artistry of the pastries, Saulsberry and Hwang extended a warm invitation to the community. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, Isabelle et Vincent offers a sensory experience that goes beyond taste.

For those on the go, pre-ordering is available at www.isabelleetvincentbakery.com.

This holiday season, take a moment to support local businesses like Isabelle et Vincent. Stop in for a croissant, enjoy the cozy atmosphere, and savor the unique flavors that make Fairfield a truly special place to call home.