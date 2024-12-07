Bricks & Minifigs Fairfield—A Joyful Haven for LEGO Lovers

FAIRFIELD, CT – State Senator Tony Hwang recently visited Bricks & Minifigs Fairfield, a one-of-a-kind LEGO haven located in the ShopRite Plaza at 1929 Black Rock Turnpike. This family-owned business is bringing joy to LEGO enthusiasts of all ages, offering an experience that goes far beyond what you’ll find at big-box stores.

Owner David shared his passion for creating a unique space for LEGO lovers, new and seasoned alike. “We want to be the go-to place for anyone who loves LEGO,” David explained. “Whether you’ve been building for decades or you’re just starting out, we have something for everyone. It’s all about supporting creativity and joy.”

Bricks & Minifigs Fairfield is an authorized LEGO retailer offering the newest LEGO sets, but its unique charm lies in its selection of rare and custom items not typically found elsewhere. The store features used and retired LEGO sets, a wide range of collectible minifigures, and interactive experiences like a build-your-own-minifigure station, where visitors can craft their own personalized characters. With bulk LEGO tables available for creating original designs, the shop provides an inspiring space for builders of all ages to explore, create, and enjoy.

Senator Hwang praised the store for its deeply personal, family-run approach. “This is more than a store; it’s a labor of love,” Hwang said. “When I attended the opening, it was wonderful to see the entire family, from kids to grandparents, celebrating their shared passion for LEGO.”

David echoed this sentiment, noting the importance of family in every aspect of the business. “My wife and I run the store alongside an amazing staff. Our kids work the registers, and even my parents help build sets. It’s truly a family operation, and that makes it all the more special.”

Senator Hwang invited the community to visit Bricks & Minifigs on Super Saturday, emphasizing the importance of supporting local businesses that bring joy to Fairfield. “During the holidays, it’s not just about shopping—it’s about celebrating creativity, family, and community. This store embodies all of that.”

For more information, visit Bricks & Minifigs Fairfield at bricksandminifigs.com or follow them on Instagram at @BAMFairfield. The store is conveniently located in the ShopRite Plaza on Black Rock Turnpike.

This holiday season, stop in to find the perfect gift for the LEGO lover in your life—or simply to rediscover the joy of building and creating.