Governor Lamont and Mayor Ganim Announce Development Agreement Reached that Paves Way for Demolition of Former Coal Plant

Bridgeport, CT— Governor Ned Lamont and Mayor Ganim were joined by state and local leaders today to announce that a formal agreement has been reached to transfer ownership of the decommissioned PSEG coal plant in Bridgeport to a private developer, Bridgeport Station Development. As a result, abatement and demolition activities will begin on the site in the coming weeks. This work is expected to be completed within three years. The state, through the Community Investment Fund (CIF), is providing $22.5 million for the demolition and remediation of the plant. This is the fund’s largest award to date.

“This transformational project along the coastline in Bridgeport, the largest city in the state, demonstrates how our community investments continue to successfully leverage private sector investment and unlock new growth opportunities. These efforts help to enhance community vibrancy, clean up the environment, increase our housing supply, and create jobs,” said Governor Lamont.

“For years Bridgeporters have dreamed about what might be possible at the former PSEG site. Now, thanks to Governor Lamont, the Bridgeport delegation and the Community Investment Fund, Bridgeport’s waterfront will see a major transformation and environmental remediation which will pave the way for economic development, job creation, and housing to meet the demands of our city and region.” Said Mayor Ganim.

The plant, previously known as the Bridgeport Harbor Station, features a 500-foot smokestack and is located on a 33-acre parcel of land. It opened in the late 1950s, providing energy to southwestern Connecticut factories and businesses. After subsequent changes in ownership, PSEG Power Connecticut purchased the property in 2002 but the plant ceased operations in 2021. It has sat vacant since and has been a source of blight at a scale and intensity that has stifled investment and depressed property values in the neighborhood.

Bridgeport is an Environmental Justice Community, which is defined as a distressed municipality or a defined census block where 30% of the population is living below 200% of the federal poverty level. These populations are disproportionately impacted by environmental hazards, pollutions and other environmental injustices. Due to the presence of the Bridgeport Habor Station plant, Bridgeport residents have been at a higher risk of experiencing adverse health outcomes. The project addresses this historic environmental injustice and its demolition will reconnect nearby neighborhoods to the harbor, which has been cut off for over 70 years.

“Connecticut’s long-term economic resurgence is largely dependent on our ability to grow equitably. As this project demonstrates, we continue to focus on ways to open up new pathways for growth and improve the quality of life for our underserved and vulnerable populations,” said DECD Commissioner Daniel O’Keefe.

Bridgeport Station Development has extensive experience in demolition, brownfield cleanup and redevelopment of coal-fired power plants, most recently with the demolition of the former B.L. England coal-fired power plant in Beesley’s Point New Jersey. While the specific end use of the property is not known at this time, its redevelopment will be guided by state requirements that it be repurposed for residential, commercial, water-focused access, or recreational purposes. The project is also subject to local and state approval and permitting processes.

“We are grateful to PSEG, the City of Bridgeport, and the State for entrusting us with the opportunity to transform this expansive waterfront property into a thriving community asset. Recognizing that ideas and visions for its reuse have been discussed within the community for years, we are excited to collaborate with local stakeholders to create a redevelopment plan that prioritizes public access, resiliency, and sustainability—all guided by community input,” said Chad Parks of Bridgeport Station Development.