Man Arrested for Killing a Kitten

On 11-1-24, Shelton Police arrested 47-year-old Krzystof Bakota of Shelton and charged him with Malicious Killing of an Animal 1st Degree. Bakota was held on a $25,000 bond and brought to Derby Court for arraignment on 11-1-24.

The arrest stems from a report Shelton Police took from a family member of Bakota who stated she left her kitten in Bakota’s care while she was away. Bakota told her that the kitten went missing. The kitten was later found deceased in the backyard by another family member.

Bakota admitted to family members that he killed the kitten. He told another family member that the kitten was annoying him, so he threw the kitten against a table and then threw the kitten off the back deck.

The deceased kitten was taken to UCONN Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory for an autopsy. The report stated in part that the kitten had multiple skull fractures with marked hemorrhage. The cause of death was due to trauma to the left body wall and pulmonary hemorrhage. There was evidence of blunt force trauma, and it was highly improbable that the kitten was killed by another animal.