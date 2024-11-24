Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford Man Arrested for Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in Pursuit in July Incident on I-95 in Bridgeport

Nov 23, 2024

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at approximately 12:05 PM, Eliseo Batz Donis, a 27-year-old Stratford resident, was arrested at Milford Superior Court on an active warrant. The warrant was issued following an investigation into a July 2024 incident on I-95 in Bridgeport, where Batz Donis fled a traffic stop after multiple 911 calls reported his erratic driving.

Batz Donis was arrested without incident and charged with several offenses, including reckless driving, disobeying an officer’s signal, engaging police in pursuit, misuse of registration plates, failure to maintain proper lane, improper turns without signaling, failure to renew registration, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. He was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on November 21, 2024. For further details, refer to the attached arrest warrant and criminal information summary.

