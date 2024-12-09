DoingItLocal

On December 8, 2024 at about 7:25 P.M. the Ansonia Police Department received a shots fired complaint on Pork Hollow Road. The first officers on scene found a 37-year-old Ansonia resident that was shot in the lower body along with evidence of multiple shots fired. The male was transported to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening injury. During the investigation a vehicle of interest has been identified, it is a newer model Ford Mustang convertible, color blue or grey with white license plates. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is currently no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553