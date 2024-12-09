DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Ansonia Police Investigate Pork Hollow Road Shooting

ByAlex

Dec 9, 2024

On December 8, 2024 at about 7:25 P.M. the Ansonia Police Department received a shots fired complaint on Pork Hollow Road. The first officers on scene found a 37-year-old Ansonia resident that was shot in the lower body along with evidence of multiple shots fired. The male was transported to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening injury. During the investigation a vehicle of interest has been identified, it is a newer model Ford Mustang convertible, color blue or grey with white license plates. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is currently no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

By Alex

Related Post

Valley

Route 8 Rollover

Dec 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Structure Fire Part II

Dec 6, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Attic Fire

Dec 5, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Ansonia Police Investigate Pork Hollow Road Shooting

Dec 9, 2024 Alex
Valley

Route 8 Rollover

Dec 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car Strikes Bridge

Dec 8, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Basement Fire

Dec 8, 2024 Stephen Krauchick