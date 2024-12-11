DoingItLocal

FAIRFIELD, CT — The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development invites the public to a Holiday Open House on Friday, December 13th, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. with select merchants on Black Rock Turnpike. Participating merchants will be offering in-store specials, discounts, and spreading holiday cheer!

Fairfield’s Community & Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart stated, “We encourage everyone to shop local, not just during the holidays, but throughout the year. The Holiday Open House is a great opportunity to support our many local small businesses while getting some holiday shopping done.”

Participating Merchants and Offers

Bricks & Minifigs (1929 Black Rock Turnpike): Hosting "Kids' Night Out" with two sessions from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Kids can free build, create derby cars, and take home a custom minifig. Pizza included for $25 per child.

Children's Art Classes (2377 Black Rock Turnpike): Open studio night with quick holiday-themed art projects for kids while parents explore programs, free trial classes, and gift cards.

Chip's Family Restaurant (525 Tunxis Hill Cutoff): Offering a $5 coupon on meal purchases over $30 (not combinable with other offers).

Crumbl Cookies (2261 Black Rock Turnpike): 10% off any 6-pack of cookies.

Lenox Jewelers (2500 Black Rock Turnpike): Free jewelry cleaning and complimentary beverages while you shop.

Ocean Blu Boutique (2480 Black Rock Turnpike): 20% off holiday items, an artist showcase, and collaboration with Black Rock Coffee House.

Please note that all promotions are subject to change.