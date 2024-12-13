DoingItLocal

Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) and former Chairman of the Public Safety & Security Committee today issued the following statement regarding the sightings of possible unauthorized drones over the Fairfield community.

“It’s very unsettling to public safety and security, both here in Fairfield and elsewhere.

What we have is a lack of information at all levels of government. It’s really a breakdown of communication. Without that vital communication, you lose the public’s confidence, you get speculation and you get fear.

The Pentagon says any action taken against drones is a decision for local law enforcement. As state legislators, we must support that.

I agree with U.S. Sen. Blumenthal, who advocates for shooting drones down, if necessary, to get answers and accountability.

We must be proactive, not reactive. That requires full transparency, accountability, and honest public conversations to arrive at a resolution and a plan to deal with this immediately. To ensure public safety and confidence, we need a threat assessment as soon as possible.

We as lawmakers will continue to be in close contact with law enforcement officials to help get essential information to the public.”