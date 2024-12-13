DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Mystery Drone Sightings Seen Over Fairfield

ByAlex

Dec 13, 2024

Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) and former Chairman of the Public Safety & Security Committee today issued the following statement regarding the sightings of possible unauthorized drones over the Fairfield community.

“It’s very unsettling to public safety and security, both here in Fairfield and elsewhere. 

What we have is a lack of information at all levels of government. It’s really a breakdown of communication. Without that vital communication, you lose the public’s confidence, you get speculation and you get fear. 

The Pentagon says any action taken against drones is a decision for local law enforcement. As state legislators, we must support that.

I agree with U.S. Sen. Blumenthal, who advocates for shooting drones down, if necessary, to get answers and accountability.

We must be proactive, not reactive. That requires full transparency, accountability, and honest public conversations to arrive at a resolution and a plan to deal with this immediately. To ensure public safety and confidence, we need a threat assessment as soon as possible.

We as lawmakers will continue to be in close contact with law enforcement officials to help get essential information to the public.”

By Alex

Related Post

Entertainment Fairfield Food & Beverage

Black Rock Turnpike Merchants to Hold Holiday Open House

Dec 11, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

A Ho-Ho-Hazard!

Dec 8, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Stairwell Fire

Dec 7, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Stratford Firefighters Contain Canaan Road Blaze

Dec 13, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

Mystery Drone Sightings Seen Over Fairfield

Dec 13, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Four Car Crash

Dec 12, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Dryer Fire

Dec 12, 2024 Alex