DoingItLocal

Invites All Aspiring Young Artists to Participate

FAIRFIELD, CT – The Fairfield Arts Commission extends its gratitude to all who attended the Kick-Off Event for the Artistic Visions Challenge on Thursday, December 5th, at the Second Story above the Fairfield University Store. Special thanks to Fairfield University for hosting the event and sponsoring sketchbooks for young artists.

The Artistic Visions Challenge is a town-wide juried art competition designed to inspire young artists to explore creativity in unique ways. Open to participants aged 11-18 who either reside or attend school in Fairfield, the competition’s theme for this year is to create artwork reflecting the Town of Fairfield’s history. Entries must incorporate the letters “F-A-I-R-F-I-E-L-D” and include at least one “Easter Egg”—a hidden message or reference to engage viewers.

Eligibility and Entry Details:

Open to ages 11-18 living in Fairfield or attending a school within the town.

Divided into two categories: ages 11-14 and ages 15-18. Teams of up to three are allowed.

Registration deadline: January 31, 2024 (requires parental/guardian co-sign as supervisor).

Final submissions (including an artist statement and digital representation) are due by March 1, 2024.

The Commission encourages participants to push creative boundaries, experiment with techniques, and blend traditional art forms to create innovative works. Rules and guidelines can be found online.

To enrich the process, participants will have access to local artists for inspiration and mentorship. A “Collaboration Station” event will be held on January 16th, 6-8 PM, at Fairfield Theatre Company (70 Sanford Street). This free event invites young artists to network and share ideas, though advance registration is requested.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact the Fairfield Arts Commission at (203) 256-3120 or arts@fairfieldct.org.

About the Fairfield Arts Commission:

The Fairfield Arts Commission is a nine-member volunteer body appointed by the First Selectman. Its mission is to promote artistic and cultural activities within Fairfield. Since its establishment in 2023, the Commission has been working toward achieving statewide recognition for Fairfield as a cultural district.