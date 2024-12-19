DoingItLocal

On December 16, 2024, Ariel Dejesus Valdez, a 28-year-old from Providence, Rhode Island, was extradited to Connecticut following an assault at the North Fairfield Service Plaza on December 7. After the incident, Valdez fled Connecticut and was apprehended in Rhode Island once an extraditable arrest warrant was issued.

Valdez was charged with risk of injury to a child, two counts of reckless endangerment, second-degree strangulation or suffocation, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. Unable to post a $100,000 bond, he was held at the Bridgeport Correctional Center and was scheduled for arraignment at Bridgeport Superior Court on December 17.