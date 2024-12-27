DoingItLocal



FAIRFIELD, CT – On December 21, 2024, at approximately 8:31 PM, the Fairfield Police Department

responded to a report of a stolen delivery vehicle near the 200 block of Woodrow Avenue in the

Southport section of Fairfield. A delivery driver reported that their vehicle had been taken moments

earlier while making a delivery.

The preliminary investigation revealed that while the driver exited the vehicle to deliver a package, an

unknown individual entered the vehicle through an open passenger-side door. The suspect was described

as a light-skinned male, dressed in black with a face mask. The driver attempted to intervene but was

threatened at gunpoint by the suspect, who subsequently drove away in the delivery van.

The driver was unharmed and sought assistance from nearby residents to contact police. Using a tracking

application, police quickly located the delivery vehicle abandoned at the intersection of Gray Rock Road

and Daves Lane. The driver’s personal belongings were recovered, however, several packages from

within the vehicle had been taken.

The Fairfield Police Department Detective Division is actively investigating this incident, including

canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby properties. Anyone with information

regarding this incident, including any available surveillance footage, are asked to contact Detectives at

(203) 254-4840.

Residents and businesses in the area are encouraged to review their surveillance systems and share any

relevant footage with the Fairfield Police Department. Any available video footage can be shared using

the link below:

https://fairfieldpdct.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/stolendeliveryvehicle24-87716

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus

your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

