DoingItLocal

Fairfield, December 30, 2024 – Amidst the festive opening night activities at Wonderland at Roseville, Paul and Cecelia Hango exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony. Married in front of the tiny chapel nestled in the Halliwell family’s backyard, the couple was joined by friends, family, and members of the public enjoying the holiday display. The wedding added a special touch to the 25th year of this cherished Fairfield tradition. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Cecelia Hango!

About Wonderland at Roseville:

Wonderland at Roseville, located at 226 Roseville Terrace in Fairfield, is a celebrated holiday light display hosted by Gene and Mary Halliwell. Now in its 25th year, the wonderland features an array of dazzling lights, festive decorations, and whimsical attractions that delight visitors of all ages. This cherished community tradition also supports Shriners Children’s Hospital, spreading holiday cheer while raising funds for a meaningful cause.