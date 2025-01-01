DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Entertainment Fairfield

Couple Ties the Knot Amidst the Magic of Wonderland at Roseville

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 31, 2024

Fairfield, December 30, 2024 – Amidst the festive opening night activities at Wonderland at Roseville, Paul and Cecelia Hango exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony. Married in front of the tiny chapel nestled in the Halliwell family’s backyard, the couple was joined by friends, family, and members of the public enjoying the holiday display. The wedding added a special touch to the 25th year of this cherished Fairfield tradition. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Cecelia Hango!

About Wonderland at Roseville:

Wonderland at Roseville, located at 226 Roseville Terrace in Fairfield, is a celebrated holiday light display hosted by Gene and Mary Halliwell. Now in its 25th year, the wonderland features an array of dazzling lights, festive decorations, and whimsical attractions that delight visitors of all ages. This cherished community tradition also supports Shriners Children’s Hospital, spreading holiday cheer while raising funds for a meaningful cause.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

DELIVERY VEHICLE STOLEN AT GUNPOINT, VEHICLE AND ITEMS RECOVERED

Dec 26, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

Rhode Island Man Extradited to Connecticut for Assault and Strangulation of a Child

Dec 19, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

FAIRFIELD ARTS COMMISSION UNVEILS THEME AND DETAILS FOR ARTISTIC VISIONS CHALLENGE

Dec 14, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Person Shot

Dec 31, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Entertainment Fairfield

Couple Ties the Knot Amidst the Magic of Wonderland at Roseville

Dec 31, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Back to Back Route 8 Crashes

Dec 31, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Pedestrian Struck

Dec 31, 2024 Stephen Krauchick