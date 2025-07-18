Enjoy the Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street FairSaturday, July 19 – 10:00am–4:00pm, Rain or ShineShopping, Food, Music and More!

The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development wishes to remind the public that the Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., rain or shine. Select merchants will offer advance sales of discount merchandise beginning on Thursday, July 17th.

Over 50 vendors are expected to participate in Fairfield Center, setting up stands and offering a variety of merchandise for sale along the Post Road from Coco & Company in Southport to the Heritage Square Shopping Center to the Promenade at the Brick Walk and down to The Two Oh Three. Admission to the event, which is being co-sponsored by the Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, is free.

Sherman Green will feature an inflatable bounce house as part of a sponsored Kid’s Zone as well as vendors and musical entertainment, including the Star 99.9 street team, to appeal to the entire family. Members of the Fairfield Teen Theatre Company will also be presenting at 11AM a preview of their upcoming stage production of “Disney’s Newsies!”

This year’s event will feature live musical entertainment at multiple venues scattered throughout the downtown. Musicians will be playing throughout the day at venues set up at the Sherman Green and near the Fairfield University Store at 1499 Post Road.

Sponsors for this year’s event include ConnectFairfield, Bankwell, Fairfield Moms, GoNetSpeed, Motoplex Fairfield, Massage Envy, Star 99.9, and Hearst Connecticut Media Group.