Back to School Already? Let’s Help Fairfield’s Students Start Strong!

July 16, 2025 – It’s hard to believe, but Back-to-School season is just around the corner-and for many Fairfield families, it can be a time of financial stress. Once again, Fairfield Social Services is collecting gift card donations to help local students head back to class confident and prepared.

The Fairfield community has always been generous and supportive of neighbors in need, and we thank you for continuing that tradition. The need this year is great, and every donation makes a difference. Whether it’s a gift card to Amazon, Target, or Walmart, your support directly benefits students and families right here in Fairfield.

To contribute, please drop off or mail gift cards to Fairfield Social Services. Your generosity makes a lasting impact throughout the school year.

Fairfield Social Services’ Back-to-School Program supports students entering Kindergarten through 12th grade and will launch in mid-August. Eligibility requirements apply. Assistance is available while gift card supplies last. To find out if you qualify, please contact Fairfield Social Services at 203-256-3170 to schedule an appointment.

Together, we can help every Fairfield student start the school year strong.

