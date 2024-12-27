DoingItLocal

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Today, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) introduced legislation to preserve and expand America’s national trail system. The Complete America’s Great Trails Act gives a tax credit to landowners who voluntarily make land contributions towards the completion of National Scenic Trails, expanding the trail system and protecting the land from development.

Connecticut is home to two of the 11 National Scenic Trails—the Appalachian Trail, which extends 52 miles across the state from Salisbury in the north to Sherman in the south, and the New England Trail, which extends 117 miles across the state from Suffield in the north to Guilford in the south.

“The system of National Scenic Trails provides access to truly extraordinary landscapes—accessing the beauty of nature and recreational opportunities,” said Blumenthal. “The Complete America’s Great Trails Act incentivizes landowners to help close gaps in our national trail system, ensuring we protect habitat from encroachment of development while expanding the trails themselves. We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to preserve these treasured spaces.”

“The Complete America’s Great Trails Act will enhance, expand, and protect trails in America’s most treasured places, from Mt. Vernon to Mount St. Helens, by providing landowners with incentives to protect public access and natural landscapes along America’s National Scenic Trails,” said Connolly. “I am proud to lead this effort with Senator Blumenthal and look forward to our continued work together to protect these American treasures for generations to come.”

The Complete America’s Great Trails Act provides landowners who make a voluntary land contribution towards the completion of the National Scenic Trails with a tax credit equal to the fair market value of the portion of the land, furthering the goal of strengthening the connectivity and improving the maintenance of the trail system.

The legislation is cosponsored in the Senate by U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The legislation is supported by the Connecticut Forest and Park Association.

“Walking and hiking in nature is a wonderful experience that brings with it many benefits, including good health, time with friends and family, and conserving the environment,” said Andy Bicking, Executive Director of the Connecticut Forest & Park Association, the state’s oldest conservation organization that manages the 825-mile network of Blue-Blazed Hiking Trails. “We’re grateful for Senator Blumenthal’s leadership in reintroducing the Complete America’s Great Trails Act. The legislation will help protect national trail resources for future generations and secure access to the outdoors for all people.”

The full text of the bill can be found here.