The following are preliminary New Year’s holiday stats from Monday, 12/30/24, at 12:00 AM to Tuesday, 12/31/24, at 11:59 PM. from the Connecticut State Police:

Calls for service: 2,696 Total Traffic Stops: 651 DUI: 11

Traffic Services (Where CSP provided traffic-related services such as debris removal, assisting with disabled or hazardous motor vehicles, etc.): 186

Motor vehicle crashes: 145 with injuries: 8 with serious injuries: 1 (Glastonbury) with fatal injuries: 1 (Windsor)