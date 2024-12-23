DoingItLocal

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) introduced the Strengthening Loan Forgiveness for Public Servants Act, legislation to expand the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF) to provide meaningful student debt relief to teachers, police officers, public health workers, and others who dedicate their careers to public service.

“Our nation’s dedicated public servants make incredible sacrifices for the betterment of our country, and they deserve relief from the immense weight of student debt,” said Blumenthal. “The Strengthening Loan Forgiveness for Public Servants Act provides a helping hand to the loyal police officers, teachers, and healthcare workers serving our communities and expands opportunities to ease financial burdens—repaying a debt of gratitude to our public servants.”

“We should support students seeking a career in public service. That’s why I introduced the Strengthening Loan Forgiveness for Public Servants Act,” said Swalwell. “Too often students are prevented from pursuing a career in public service because of crippling college loan debt. This bill seeks to offer student loan forgiveness to teachers, police officers, public health workers and others who dedicate their careers to public service. Incentivizing students to seek public service careers while staying debt free will not only benefit our communities, but also allow students to freely make decisions for their future.”

The Strengthening Loan Forgiveness for Public Servants Act expands PSLF and eliminates uncertainty for borrowers. The legislation allows borrowers to receive forgiveness for their loans in qualifying intervals, further incentivizing individuals to pursue careers in public service.

The legislation is cosponsored in the Senate by U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and Tina Smith (D-MN).