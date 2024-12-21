DoingItLocal

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has released the 2024 Connecticut Broadband Report, which details transformative progress made recently in the state’s mission to achieve universal broadband access and close the digital divide.

Authored by DEEP in consultation with the Commission for Educational Technology, the Office of Consumer Counsel, and the Office of Policy and Management, the report evaluates the state’s efforts to expand broadband availability, adoption, and affordability, while addressing key challenges to digital equity. Connecticut General Statutes § 16-330c requires DEEP to produce the report biannually and present it to the governor.

“Expanding broadband has been a team effort, and I’m proud of the progress we are making together,” Governor Lamont said. “Still, our mission isn’t complete. We’ll keep working with communities, businesses, and local leaders to guarantee that everyone in Connecticut, no matter where they live, can benefit from the opportunities high-speed internet provides. As technology evolves, so must we. Ensuring every resident can access fast, reliable broadband will remain at the heart of our efforts moving forward.”

The report showcases significant milestones in Connecticut’s journey toward its goal of ensuring broadband internet speeds of 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) download and 100 megabits per second (Mbps) upload for all residents. Notable achievements include:

$28 million in grants to expand internet access : In October 2024, the state announced $28 million in grants to extend broadband access to more than 3,000 unserved and underserved locations. A second round of grant applications is currently underway, reinforcing the state’s commitment to closing service gaps.

: In October 2024, the state announced $28 million in grants to extend broadband access to more than 3,000 unserved and underserved locations. A second round of grant applications is currently underway, reinforcing the state’s commitment to closing service gaps. Fewer homes without internet options : Since 2022, the percentage of homes lacking basic broadband speeds (25 Mbps/3 Mbps) has dropped from 1.7% to just 0.4%. This progress has been tracked by six semi-annual data collections and enhanced serviceability insights enabled by state and federal legislation.

: Since 2022, the percentage of homes lacking basic broadband speeds (25 Mbps/3 Mbps) has dropped from 1.7% to just 0.4%. This progress has been tracked by six semi-annual data collections and enhanced serviceability insights enabled by state and federal legislation. More access to gigabit-speed internet : By mid-2024, nearly 850,000 locations statewide had access to gigabit symmetrical broadband – a dramatic increase from 2022, when few residential and small business locations had access to these speeds and performance quality. The proportion of locations meeting the state’s gigabit-speed goal rose significantly, with only 13% left to reach, compared to 62% in 2022.

: By mid-2024, nearly 850,000 locations statewide had access to gigabit symmetrical broadband – a dramatic increase from 2022, when few residential and small business locations had access to these speeds and performance quality. The proportion of locations meeting the state’s gigabit-speed goal rose significantly, with only 13% left to reach, compared to 62% in 2022. Lower costs, more choice : The number of locations served by a single provider dropped by approximately 60%, from more than 500,000 in 2022 to 202,226 in 2024. Increased competition has contributed to improved service quality and more affordable pricing options for residents.

: The number of locations served by a single provider dropped by approximately 60%, from more than 500,000 in 2022 to 202,226 in 2024. Increased competition has contributed to improved service quality and more affordable pricing options for residents. More families and businesses getting online: Connecticut’s household internet subscription rate now stands at 92.2%, supported by targeted initiatives to overcome price and nonprice barriers. Community-centered events have been instrumental in addressing disparities, and the state’s comprehensive Digital Equity Plan will continue to drive progress in the coming years.

“Under Governor Lamont’s leadership we are using these historic levels of federal funds for broadband to make Connecticut one of the most connected states in the country,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “We’ve dramatically expanded the availability of gigabit-speed broadband to nearly 850,000 locations statewide by mid-2024. We’ve increased basic access to 99.6% of Connecticut households and improved adoption to 92.2% of homes where broadband is available. We are well on our way to closing the broadband access divide once and for all.”

Spearheaded by the Lamont administration in 2021, Connecticut General Statutes § 16-330c originated from Public Act 21-159, An Act Concerning Equitable Access to Broadband. This landmark legislation established a framework to expand broadband access and promote digital equity statewide. It requires the development of a comprehensive broadband map and mandates regular reporting to the governor on grant awards, progress toward universal high-speed internet access, and barriers to adoption such as affordability and digital literacy. This legislation serves as the foundation for Connecticut’s ongoing efforts to close the digital divide and ensure equitable internet access for all residents.

The report also highlights the ongoing outreach efforts and anticipated grant funding to support additional connections and foster digital literacy through statewide programs. While challenges remain, the steady progress reflects the strength of Connecticut’s strategic interagency collaboration and targeted investments.

For more information on DEEP’s overall broadband deployment efforts, visit portal.ct.gov/deep/energy/broadband-deployment.